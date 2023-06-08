Jerrold I. Lavine Sells 19,040 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TPI Composites Stock Down 1.9 %

TPI Composites stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $25.05.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $404.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPIC. Raymond James decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,513,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after buying an additional 269,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 18.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,724,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 265,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 851,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 540,669 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

