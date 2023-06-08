John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Stake Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of John Marshall Bancorp worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,740,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 56,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JMSB opened at $22.65 on Thursday. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 33.96%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit and checking services, loans and lending solutions, cash management, and credit cards. The company was founded in May 2006 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

