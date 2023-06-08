Joseph J. Rice Purchases 7,500 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) Director Joseph J. Rice purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $84,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $750.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Several research firms have commented on BANC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

