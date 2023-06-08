Joseph P. Keithley Sells 1,000 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,919.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ACLS opened at $170.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.89.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 450,382 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 343.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 567,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,587,000 after acquiring an additional 439,443 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after acquiring an additional 286,195 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after acquiring an additional 275,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,964,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

