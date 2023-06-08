JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 108,167 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,300,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $71,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,219,000 after acquiring an additional 236,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,949,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter. KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $201,650,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,988,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,249,000 after purchasing an additional 170,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,592,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,766,000 after purchasing an additional 85,929 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at $7,557,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at $7,557,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 10,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $357,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,902 shares of company stock worth $14,587,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

