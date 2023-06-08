JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $65,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $271.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.