JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 280,237 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,631,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $61,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sonos by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Stock Performance

Sonos stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $820,990.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $93,384.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,567 shares of company stock worth $390,083. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

