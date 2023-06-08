JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 74,293 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,939,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $72,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 34,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,867,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,124,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,692,135 shares of company stock valued at $598,192,593. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SHLS opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHLS. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.