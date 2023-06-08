JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 804,606 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $61,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RVMD. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 165.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 298,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after purchasing an additional 88,844 shares during the last quarter.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,553,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,777,121.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,350.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,553,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,777,121.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

