JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 505,083 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $64,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of LW stock opened at $111.81 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $115.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

