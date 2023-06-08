JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,255,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,591 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $61,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

