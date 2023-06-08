JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $63.38 Million Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,346 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $63,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCRI opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $235,278.45. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 223,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,803.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 19,964 shares of company stock worth $1,348,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

