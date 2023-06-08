JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $64.58 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 660,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $64,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 243,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after purchasing an additional 120,330 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $2,771,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,044,000 after acquiring an additional 231,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $101.37 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.53.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

