JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $64.88 Million Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 811,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in WNS were worth $64,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in WNS by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 14.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

WNS Stock Performance

NYSE WNS opened at $75.60 on Thursday. WNS has a 1 year low of $68.13 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNS Company Profile

WNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

