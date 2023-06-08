JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $64.95 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 761,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,592 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $64,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 16.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,595,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,320,000 after purchasing an additional 225,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MasTec by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,859,000 after buying an additional 86,807 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $109.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average of $92.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.52 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

