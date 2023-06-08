JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $70.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $70,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $106.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average of $107.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

