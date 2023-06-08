JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $71.83 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,672,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,566 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $71,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,327,000 after buying an additional 1,695,004 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,773,000 after buying an additional 1,255,861 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $62,390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after buying an additional 839,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,955,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,678,000 after buying an additional 486,824 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 105.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

