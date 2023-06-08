JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $73.77 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $73,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 237,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $49.93 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

