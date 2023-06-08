JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 828,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $63,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 15,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW stock opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

