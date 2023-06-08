JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,810,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,516 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $61,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

