JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,565,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,835 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $64,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 472.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 54.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 69.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In related news, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.