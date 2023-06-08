JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 10,933 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 274,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $60,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IWV opened at $244.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $250.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.