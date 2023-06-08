JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 3,368 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $66,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac Stock Down 4.2 %

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.86.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $756.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $371.52 and a 12-month high of $800.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $734.44 and its 200 day moving average is $675.37.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

