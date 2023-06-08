JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 961,101 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,864,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961,101 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $64,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VRP stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

