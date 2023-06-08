JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,529,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $73,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,190 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,379,000 after purchasing an additional 979,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 613,641 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,697,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,563,000 after purchasing an additional 512,159 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $39,331.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 70,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,046 and have sold 289,876 shares valued at $8,734,947. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $965.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

