JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,513,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,021 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $73,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Macerich by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 116,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Macerich by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 21,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

Macerich Stock Up 5.1 %

Macerich Announces Dividend

Shares of MAC opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.00%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

