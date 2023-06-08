JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 112,352 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,061,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Certara were worth $65,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,466,000 after acquiring an additional 626,267 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,732,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,491,000 after buying an additional 74,266 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,251,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,250,000 after buying an additional 32,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Certara by 40.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,884,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after buying an additional 827,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Certara Stock Performance

CERT opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Certara had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,104 shares of company stock worth $634,091. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

