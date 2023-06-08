JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,552,404 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,457,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,552,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $72,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

