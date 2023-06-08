JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,941,509 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,466,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $66,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. William Blair downgraded Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

