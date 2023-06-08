JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 375,997 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,727,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,997 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $73,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 45.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 92.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

In other news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $54.11. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.12 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

