JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 75,856 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,625,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,856 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $67,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Dada Nexus Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.54. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $376.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.20 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

