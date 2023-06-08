JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 93,522 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 861,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $63,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.46.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.