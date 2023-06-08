JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,109,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $65,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

ARKK stock opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

