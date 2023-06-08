JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,388,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 712,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $65,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Rogers Communications by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 40,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,152,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,656,000 after buying an additional 1,304,977 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 127,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

RCI stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.11%.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.