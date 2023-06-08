JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JCPB stock opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.