JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $128.53

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.53 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 131.48 ($1.63). JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.62), with a volume of 381,985 shares.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £386.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,250.00.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

