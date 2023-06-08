JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $794.28

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 794.28 ($9.87) and traded as high as GBX 836 ($10.39). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 836 ($10.39), with a volume of 53,789 shares.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 794.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 811.11. The company has a market cap of £621.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,441.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Get JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust

In other news, insider Jasper Judd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($9.72), for a total value of £23,460 ($29,164.59). In other JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust news, insider Jasper Judd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($9.72), for a total transaction of £23,460 ($29,164.59). Also, insider Rosemary Morgan sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 772 ($9.60), for a total transaction of £4,246 ($5,278.47). 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.