Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 186.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KPTI. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $271.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.84.

In related news, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $27,418.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,230 shares in the company, valued at $640,831.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,072 shares of company stock worth $54,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

