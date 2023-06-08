Kerry Acocella Sells 1,070 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $107,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,482.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Tuesday, May 9th, Kerry Acocella sold 1,349 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $108,554.03.

Datadog Stock Down 8.1 %

DDOG opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of -346.62 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.9% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Datadog by 3.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Datadog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.