Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Holdings Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 4.1 %

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

