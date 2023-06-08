Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after acquiring an additional 582,441 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2,099.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 308,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 294,317 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,801,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after acquiring an additional 158,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAMR opened at $94.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

