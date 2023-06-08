Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stake Decreased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,054 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 79,780 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 779.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,714 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $39,516.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

