LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Stock Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 352,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in LG Display by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in LG Display by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 213,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 40,897 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get LG Display alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

LG Display Stock Down 1.1 %

LG Display Company Profile

Shares of LPL opened at $6.35 on Thursday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.