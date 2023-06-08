Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,676,000 after acquiring an additional 716,860 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3,490.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 638,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 621,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 630.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 691,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 596,848 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

