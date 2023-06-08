Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,004 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after purchasing an additional 223,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,376,000 after acquiring an additional 162,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 78,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.46. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David G. Lucht acquired 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,739 shares in the company, valued at $415,194.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.