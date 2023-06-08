Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.91

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.91 and traded as high as C$59.00. Logistec shares last traded at C$59.00, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Logistec Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$322.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.63.

About Logistec

Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.

