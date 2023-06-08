Marjorie Mary Connelly Purchases 7,425 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) Director Marjorie Mary Connelly acquired 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.13 million, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.17. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in PRA Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PRA Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,233,000 after buying an additional 30,304 shares in the last quarter.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PRA Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

See Also

