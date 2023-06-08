Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Masimo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Masimo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 479,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Masimo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $164.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

Featured Stories

