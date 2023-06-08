Matthew J. Missad Sells 4,500 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average of $82.82. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.27.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Featured Articles

