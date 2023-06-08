Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,484 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 60.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

